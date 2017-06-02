STLCards miss opportunities to win series opener at Wrigley

Magnerius Sierra misplayed a ball of the bat of Anthony Rizzo in the bottom of the 8th inning. Rizzo scored on a sacrifice fly from Jason Heyward to put the Cubs on top for a 3-2 win Friday afternoon at Wrigley Field. The hit was ruled a double. Stephen Piscotty misplayed a ball in right field that allowed the Cubs to tie the game 2-2 in the sixth.

Dexter Fowler hit a leadoff homer and Sierra singled in a run off John Lackey to give St. Louis an early 2-0 lead.

Lance Lynn ran into trouble walking two in the sixth after allowing just two hits. One of those hits was a solo homer to Kris Bryant in the third. The Cubs tied the game in the sixth after Piscotty’s misplay.

Matt Bowman got Jon Jay to ground into an inning ending double play in the bottom of the 7th and Yadier Molina struck out with the bases loaded ot end a Cardinals threat.