Mizzou in the Final Four? Porter Jr. says that’s the goal

Michael Porter Jr., the top prospect in the country is not only thinking about making the NCAA Tournament, he’s thinking of doing something that has never happened in the history of Missouri Tigers basketball.

“I want to bring this team back to a Final Four, national championship-caliber level. I think we’re going to surprise people,” Porter told ESPN.

There is certainly reason to be excited about Cuonzo Martin’s first team. In addition to Porter, Blake Harris and Jeremiah Tilmon. a couple of top-100 prospects will play along with 4-star guard C.J. Roberts and former Canisius sniper Kassius Robertson. Plus, Jordan Barnett, Kevin Puryear and Terrance Phillips.

However, publicly stating that he wants to take Mizzou to the Final Four puts a target on the back of the Tigers, but that doesn’t concern Porter.

“I think it’s exciting that a lot of people have pretty high hopes. I don’t feel any pressure. I welcome it.”