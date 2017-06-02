Chiefs cut Jeremy Maclin in cost cutting measure

The Chiefs cut wide receiver Jeremy Maclin in a cost saving move, freeing them of three years remaining on a $55 million deal.

Maclin reached out on Twitter

Crazy business this is…appreciate y’all #ChiefsKingdom — Jeremy Maclin (@jmac___19) June 2, 2017

GM John Dorsey released a statement:

“I have great respect for all players, which makes decisions like these very difficult, but we felt it was in the best interest of our club moving forward to part ways at this time. We wish Jeremy the best as he continues his career.”

Head Coach Andy Reid:

“These decisions are never easy, especially with a player like Jeremy who I’ve grown close with on and off the football field over the years. I have a lot of respect for the way he goes about his business and how he handles himself as a professional. I wish him the best of luck moving forward.”

Maclin caught two touchdown passes with a total of 44 receptions and 536 yards last season, after gaining over 1,000 two years ago.

The Chiefs will rely on tight end Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill who showed signs of being a game changer. The Chiefs will also look to Chris Conley and Albert Wilson to step up. D’Anthony Thomas will fight for a spot and the team drafted Jehu Chesson out of Michigan.