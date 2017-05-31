STLCards jump early again, but Dodgers rally

For the second straight start against Kenta Maeda, the Cardinals jumped on the Dodgers starter for three runs in the first inning, but LA rallied and beat St. Louis 9-4 on Tuesday night at Busch Stadium. The Dodgers won their sixth straight and the Cardinals dropped their third in a row. However, things stay unchanged in the Central Division after every team lost.

Dexter Fowler singled and Tommy Pham walked. Matt Carpenter followed with a single, a throwing error scored Fowler, and Pham and Carpenter took an extra base on Maeda’s throwing error on the same play. Yadier Molina drove them both home with a single for the 3-0 lead. Molina would later homer.

Michael Wacha was done after three innings. Adrian Gonzalez’s sac fly and Chase Utley’s RBI double cut into the Cardinals lead. Enrique Hernandez tied it at 3-3 with a single, and Paul DeJong’s throwing error scored Utley to give the Dodgers a 4-3 lead.

The Dodgers scored three more times after only registering one hit in the fifth. Cardinals relievers Tyler Lyons and John Brebbia each walked in a run. Lyons walked two and hit a batter. Jonathan Broxton allowed two more runs in the ninth.