#STLCards jump early again, but Dodgers rally

Los Angeles Dodgers Austin Barnes beats the tag to second base by St. Louis Cardinals Greg Garcia after hitting a RBI double in the ninth inning at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on May 30, 2017. Los Angeles defeated St. Louis 9-4. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

For the second straight start against Kenta Maeda, the Cardinals jumped on the Dodgers starter for three runs in the first inning, but LA rallied and beat St. Louis 9-4 on Tuesday night at Busch Stadium.  The Dodgers won their sixth straight and the Cardinals dropped their third in a row.  However, things stay unchanged in the Central Division after every team lost.

Dexter Fowler singled and Tommy Pham walked. Matt Carpenter followed with a single, a throwing error scored Fowler, and Pham and Carpenter took an extra base on Maeda’s throwing error on the same play. Yadier Molina drove them both home with a single for the 3-0 lead.  Molina would later homer.

Michael Wacha was done after three innings.  Adrian Gonzalez’s sac fly and Chase Utley’s RBI double cut into the Cardinals lead. Enrique Hernandez tied it at 3-3 with a single, and Paul DeJong’s throwing error scored Utley to give the Dodgers a 4-3 lead.

The Dodgers scored three more times after only registering one hit in the fifth.  Cardinals relievers Tyler Lyons and John Brebbia each walked in a run.  Lyons walked two and hit a batter.  Jonathan Broxton allowed two more runs in the ninth.