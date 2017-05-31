Lindenwood’s run for a D-II baseball championship comes to an end

Lindenwood baseball saw its season come to an end on Wednesday afternoon in Grand Prairie, Texas. The Lions were eliminated in the 2017 NCAA Division II National Championships with an 11-6 loss against UC San Diego, and they finished the national tournament with a fifth-place showing.

UC San Diego opened the game with seven hits and five runs in the first two innings. The Lions made it interesting pulling to within one after two runs in both the second and third innings. Sam Baxter hit a two-run double in the second, and an error helped Wes Degener and Ryan Sosnowksi score in the third. An inning later, the Lions had a chance to tie the game on a Degener double, but the Tritons threw a runner out at the plate to end the inning.

In the sixth, UC San Diego broke the game open with a five-run inning to make the score 10-4.

The two teams combined for 29 hits in the contest, with 16 from the Tritons and 13 from the Lions.

Lindenwood concludes it season with a 40-20 overall record, its most wins since the 2010 campaign.

Story courtesy, Lindenwood Athletics