Columbia College softball survives and advances

Facing their first elimination game at the NAIA Softball World Series, the Columbia College Cougars overcame a 2-0 first inning deficit to rally for a 5-2 win over Southern Oregon to keep their championship hopes alive. LSU-Alexandria (La.) in an elimination game at 3 p.m. CDT. If Columbia College wins, they will play a second game at 7 p.m. CDT.

Lauren McCroskie (22-2) was the starting pitcher in the game as the senior allowed two earned runs in 0.2 innings of work. Paxton Welch (23-4) came in to relieve McCroskie in the first inning and struck out two batters while allowing five hits in the final 6.1 innings of the game. Offensively, Columbia College was led by Carly Spalding who went 3-4 with three runs scored, Molly Carter who went 2-4 with two RBI’s, and Allyson Metz who went 1-4 with two RBI’s.