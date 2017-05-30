Former Missouri Senator Jack Danforth to receive Churchill Leadership Medal

The National Churchill Museum in Fulton will be awarding a former Missouri Senator with the Winston Churchill Leadership Medal in June.

Former U.S. Senator John C. “Jack” Danforth (R) will be honored in June in St. Louis County.

The award is named after the late British Prime Minister Winston Churchill. The Churchill Leadership Medal is presented by the National Churchill Museum at Westminster College, which is located in mid-Missouri’s Fulton.

The Churchill Leadership Medal is the museum’s highest honor, awarded to people who have demonstrated “extraordinary leadership.”

The 80-year-old Danforth served three terms in the United States Senate, from 1977 to January 1995. There were four different Presidents during that timeframe: Jimmy Carter (D), Ronald Reagan (R), George Herbert Walker Bush (R) and Bill Clinton (D).

Danforth was elected Missouri Attorney General in 1968, at a time when the state was heavily Democratic. He challenged U.S. Senator Stuart Symington (D) in 1970. Danforth lost that race. When Symington retired in 1976, Danforth ran again and won, defeating former Governor Warren Hearnes (D) in the general election.

After he retired from the Senate, Danforth served as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations.

Danforth, an ordained Episcopal priest, also presided at former President Reagan’s June 2004 funeral at the Washington National Cathedral.

Danforth will be honored at a June 8th gala at Bellerive Country Club in Town and Country, which is a St. Louis suburb.

Pulitzer Prize-winning author and historian Doris Kearns Goodwin will deliver the keynote address at the event, which begins at 5:30 p.m.

Other Churchill Leadership Medal recipients in recent years include former British Prime Minister John Major, longtime “CBS Evening News” anchor Walter Cronkite, and former Ambassador Stephen Brauer.