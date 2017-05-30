Columbia College faces elimination at the NAIA College World Series

The second seeded Columbia College softball lost to Corban (Ore.) University 5-0, in their second game of the 2017 NAIA Softball World Series in Clermont, Florida. The Cougars had their 18 game winning streak come to an end and now play again Tuesday in an elimination game.

The Cougars were held to just five hits in the game, while starting pitcher Lauren McCroskie (22-2) allowed six hits and three earned runs in 2.1 innings of work. Paxton Welch (22-4) came into relieve McCroskie in the third inning and struck out one batter while allowing five hits and two earned runs in the final 4.2 innings of the game.

Columbia College will face Southern Oregon University in an elimination game at 3 p.m. CDT.