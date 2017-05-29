Leake gets lit up as Dodgers take Memorial Day opener

Chase Utley, Cody Bellinger and Logan Forsythe hit solo home runs, leading the Los Angeles Dodgers over the Cardinals 5-1 Monday for their fifth straight victory on Monday at Busch Stadium.

Rich Hill (2-2) pitched five innings, giving up one run and two hits. Last time the Cardinals faced him, they hit him for five runs on four hits and seven walks in four innings. Aledmys Diaz singled to lead off the fifth for the first Cardinals hit.

Mike Leake (5-3) led the majors with a 1.91 ERA, but allowed a season-high four runs in 6 2/3 innings. His ERA bumped up to 2.24.

POSTGAME NOTES:

The Cardinals optioned OF Randal Grichuk to Class A Palm Beach. He was batting .222 with four home runs and 19 RBI, and had just five hits in 37 at bats with 14 strikeouts in his last 11 games. The Cardinals want him to work on his plate approach at a lower level, rather than at Triple-A. He hit 24 homers for St. Louis last year.