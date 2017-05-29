Congresswoman speaks at re-dedication of Missouri monument in Mississippi

4th District Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler spoke at the re-dedication of the 100-year-old Missouri Memorial in Vicksburg, Mississippi Saturday. The state built the monument in 1917 to honor Missourians who participated on both sides of the Civil War.

42 regiments ― twenty-seven Union and fifteen Confederate ― totaling 15,000 men from the state took part in the conflict. The monument is 42 feet high to reflect the number of Missouri squadrons that fought in the campaign, siege, and defense of Vicksburg, which occurred in 1863.

During her speech, Hartzler noted the country was able to heal and become reunified, and stressed the need for unity today to face the evils that come against us.

“We may have differences of opinions on things, but in the end America stands for freedom,” Hartzler said. “We stand for liberty. We stand for what is right and true in this world, and we need to continue to be a city shining on the hill for others to look to and to follow. When there is evil, we need to stand up together and defeat it.”

Hartzler’s a Republican from the western Missouri town of Archie. She unseated 17-term Democrat Ike Skelton in 2010. She ran on a conservative platform of lower taxes and less government spending. She opposes abortion and same sex marriage.

Speaking of the Missourians who fought in the civil war, Hartlzer said “That is the message we have today, not only to be inspired by their courage, to be impressed with their valor, to appreciate their sacrifice, but to pledge ourselves anew, never again. Go forth today with a renewed determination to stand for what’s right, to be united, and to always, always, always, stand for freedom.”

Restoration work on the 100-year-old Missouri Memorial was completed earlier this month after it fell into disrepair over the years.

Harry I. Hellmuth originally designed the red granite monument, which cost $40,000 to construct in 1917. According to the National Park Service website, the monument features a bronze figure which represents “The Spirit of the Republic,” as well as bronze reliefs depicting both Union and Confederate soldiers.

It stands where two opposing Missouri regiments clashed in battle.