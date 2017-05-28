Missourinet

Top seeded Bears need two wins Sunday to claim Missouri Valley Baseball site

Top seed Missouri State will face Illinois State at 11 a.m. with DBU facing the winner in the championship contest at 3 p.m.  Updated schedule below:

Sunday, May 28

Game 13: #8 Illinois State vs. #1 Missouri State  11 AM

WATCH: http://es.pn/2qlQg9h

Championship: #2 DBU vs. Winner Game 13..      3 PM

WATCH: http://es.pn/2qY9MHT

Both Games Shown on The Valley on ESPN3

Powered by a trio of early home runs, Missouri State built a five-run lead for Dylan Coleman and Bryan Young to a 6-3 elimination-game victory over Wichita State in the final Missouri Valley Conference Baseball Championship meeting of the two schools Friday afternoon at Hammons Field.

Coleman (8-3) struck out a career-high 13 hitters over 6 1/3 innings, and Young locked down the final 2.2 frames to secure his eighth save of the season and a rematch with eighth-seeded Illinois State tonight following the conclusion of the DBU-Indiana State match-up.