Columbia College opens NAIA softball national championships with extra inning win

Second seeded Columbia College softball kept their 17 game winning streak in tact with a 2-1 victory in eight inning over the Braves of the Ottawa (Kan.) University at the NAIA Softball Championships in Clermont, Florida on Saturday.

Starting pitcher Paxton Welch improved to 22-4, tossing a complete game, while striking out three and allowing just two hits and no earned runs. Carly Spalding went 3-4 with a run scored. Spalding, who broke the Columbia College record for hits this season, has 16 hits in her past eight games.

Both teams traded unearned runs early forcing extra innings. The Braves with two runners on and no outs in the eighth, but couldn’t score. Spalding led off for Columbia with a single and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt from Theresa DeCosty. Molly Carter’s line drive to right field scored Spalding, giving the Cougars the win.

The Cougars will return to action in the double elimination tournament on Monday, May 29th when they take on Corban (Ore.) University in their second game of the NAIA Softball World Series. The game is set to start at 7:30 p.m. EDT in Clermont, Florida.