Mizzou baseball in a must win against South Carolina

Mizzou Baseball lost its first game of the SEC Tournament losing to LSU, 10-3, Wednesday evening at Hoover Met Stadium.

Mizzou jumped ahead on a Kameron Misner homer, their fourth of the tournament before LSU took a 4-1 lead with a four-run third inning and never looked back.

The loss snaps a seven-game win streak for the Tigers as they fall to 36-22 on the year.

Mizzou will now play an elimination game against South Carolina Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

Mizzou freshman LHP T.J Sikkema (DeWitt, Iowa) was charged with the loss after tossing 4.1 innings on short rest, just five days after throwing a complete game shutout at Tennessee. He allowed six runs (five earned) on eight hits.

Misner’s long ball was his seventh homer of the year. His seven homers are the most by a Mizzou true freshman since 2007.