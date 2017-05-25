Leake leads the way as Cardinals top Dodgers

Your new starting ace St. Louis? Mike Leake.

He allowed four hits over eight innings and dropped his ERA to 1.91, helping the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-1 on Wednesday night.

Leake (5-2) struck out five and walked none while allowing an earned run and hasn’t allowed more than three runs in a start this season.

The hitters have him plenty of offense with Kolten Wong starting the scoring with a two-run single off Rich Hill. Yadi Molina capped the scoring with a solo homer off Sergio Romo