The Bill Pollock Show–Alex Smith backpedals on comments about his job, the first female to call an NFL game on TV handled a Chiefs broadcast (PODCAST)

Alex Smith tried to clarify his statements from a couple of weeks ago after he threw himself a pity party when the Chiefs drafted Patrick Mahomes in the first round. It didn’t work.

Beth Mowins will become the second female play-by-play announcer to call an NFL game when she handles the Chargers/Broncos game on Sept 11. The first female, Gayle Sierens called a Chiefs game back in 1987. Sierens and Mowins sound the same…give a listen.

The NFL will allow players to use a ball as a prop when they celebrate touchdowns. Remember when owners used to get together to discuss real matters, like eliminating the head slap or hitting with the crown of the helmet…what is this, “Dancing with the Stars?”

The Royals are on pace to break their franchise record for home runs in a season. Problem is, most teams past the Royals all-time record by mid-August. Their best is laughable.