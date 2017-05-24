New Mizzou chancellor touts school’s work on diversity

Dr. Alexander Cartwright has been named the new Mizzou chancellor. He says the university must strive for inclusive excellence.

“I have been so impressed with the ways in which Mizzou has addressed the importance of inclusion, diversity and equity. It is a top priority here, as it should be,” says Cartwright. “Inclusion, diversity and equity is vital to prepare our students for a global workforce. Exposing students to different cultures and perspectives help them have a better understanding of our global economy.”

Racial issues prompted campus protests in 2015. The demonstrations shifted Mizzou into the national spotlight and led to the resignations of former President Tim Wolfe and Chancellor R. Bowen Loftin.

Cartwright says Mizzou has loyal supporters.

“Record fundraising this past year shows me that there is a true Tiger pride that runs deep in this state,” he says.

Republican Governor Eric Greitens urges Cartwright to act boldly. In a statement today from Greitens, he says the University of Missouri has lacked strong leadership for far too long.

“That leadership vacuum has created a crisis. Since the fall of 2015, the University of Missouri-Columbia freshman class has shrunk by over one-third. This is the worst enrollment performance of any flagship university in the country. That cannot continue,” says Greitens.

“I look forward to working with the new leadership team of President Choi and Dr. Cartwright. They will lead the University of Missouri System and its flagship campus at this time of tremendous change, challenge, and opportunity. These new leaders must move quickly to address the serious and immediate challenges our universities face. They are stewards of the people’s trust and the people’s money,” says Greitens.

The governor says higher education should not be saddled with crushing debt.

“Instead of adding layers of administrators, we need to focus on value. Prioritize teaching and research that get results. Invest in our priorities, not in pet projects or privileges,” says Greitens.

Cartwright is the provost and executive vice chancellor of the State University of New York. He replaces Hank Foley, who left to become president of the New York Institute of Technology.

Cartwright will officially begin serving as chancellor on August 1.