Mizzou muscles their way past Aggies. LSU next at SEC tournament

Mizzou junior Robbie Glendinning hit a go-ahead grand slam in the top of the fourth inning as Mizzou Baseball beat Texas A&M, 12-7, in the SEC Tournament opener for both teams Tuesday afternoon at Hoover Met Stadium.

Mizzou hit three homers in the game and scored in six of the first seven innings with multiple runs in three.

Junior Matt Berler came back home to Hoover and hit a two-run, game-tying homer and Chris Cornelius also homered.

Mizzou scored its most runs ever in the SEC Tournament and its most runs in a conference tournament game since 2012 when it run-ruled Kansas, 13-2.

The win advances Mizzou to the second round of the tournament for just the second time as it will play LSU Wednesday at approximately 4:30 p.m.

The win moves Mizzou to 36-21 on the year, the most wins for a Mizzou team since 2008 (39). Most importantly, it was another RPI top-50 win for Mizzou as it continues to make a push towards an NCAA Regional berth.