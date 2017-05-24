Dodgers win in extras after Lynn and Kershaw duel

Logan Forsythe doubled in the game winning run in the 13th inning to push the Dodgers past the Cardinals 2-1 early Wednesday morning our time.

The night started with a great battle between Lance Lynn and Clayton Kershaw.

Both pitchers struck out 10 batters and allowed a run each, Kershaw going nine innings and Lynn pitching eight. The Cardinals had just three hits against Kershaw, and the Dodgers only two off Lynn. One was a home run given up to catcher Yasmani Grandal in the first inning.

Kershaw got a no-decision when Randal Grichuk scored from second base on a wild pitch in the ninth inning, who singled earlier.