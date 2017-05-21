Missouri State and MVC baseball tournament schedule

Schedule for Wednesday, May 24

Game 1: No. 3 Indiana State vs. No. 6 Evansville, 9:02 a.m.

Game 2: No. 2 DBU vs. No. 7 Bradley, 12:32 p.m.

Game 3: No. 4 Southern Illinois vs. No. 5 Wichita State, 4:02 p.m.

Game 4: No. 1 Missouri State vs. No. 8 Illinois State, 7:32 p.m.

Championship Format: For the eighth consecutive season, the 2017 Missouri Valley Conference Baseball Championship will welcome all eight league members to compete for the Valley’s automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament. This year’s format will divide the eight teams into two pods based on regular-season finish (Seeds 1, 4, 5 and 8; Seeds 2, 3, 6 and 7). Each four-team bracket will be a double-elimination format, with the winners squaring off in a one-game championship on Saturday evening.

Games are played at 9:02 a.m., 12:32 p.m., 4:02 p.m. and 7:32 p.m. each of the first three days, two “if necessary” games at 11:02 a.m. and 3:02 p.m. on Saturday, with the championship game on Saturday evening at 7:02 p.m.