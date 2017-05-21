D-II baseball regional wrap-up

The Lindenwood baseball team defeated No.12 Emporia State, who was also the top-seed in the region, by a final score of 12-11 in a wild game on Saturday in Emporia, Kan. Lindenwood improves to 37-18 on the year while the Hornets fall to 42-12 on the season. The Lions will play at 11 a.m. on Sunday

Wayne State turned three double plays and scored four of their five runs in the last three innings to defeat Drury 5-2 on Saturday in Game 9 of the NCAA-II Midwest Regional tournament held in Midland, Michigan. The loss eliminated the Panthers from the postseason and ended their year with a 37-20 record.

Griffons baseball (32-22) fell to Central Oklahoma (34-20-1) 5-2 in an elimination game at the NCAA central regional. Missouri Western finishes the season winning 17 of the final 23 games and qualified for back-to-back NCAA tournaments for the first time in program history.