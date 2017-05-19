Schmitt: Dollar Tree’s Warrensburg decision highlights Missouri’s place as a distribution hub

Virginia-based Dollar Tree’s decision to build a $110 million distribution center in western Missouri’s Warrensburg gets a thumbs-up from State Treasurer Eric Schmitt.

“You’re talking about, you know, hundreds of jobs nearly 400 jobs over a three-year period and that’s good for obviously the people who are going to be employed but those families,” Schmitt says.

Dollar Tree is expected to create about 375 new jobs within three years.

Dollar Tree says the facility, which is being built in the Brady Commerce Park along Highway 13, will have more than 150 inbound/outbound trucks daily.

State Sen. Denny Hoskins (R-Warrensburg) says the facility is expected to be about 1.2 million square feet.

Schmitt says Dollar Tree’s decision highlights Missouri’s place as a distribution hub.

“If you think about our locational advantage in Missouri, it really is something that we should be proud of and I think this is another sign that Missouri is open for business,” says Schmitt.

Dollar Tree’s website says the company has thousands of stores in all 48 contiguous states.

Schmitt (R) is Missouri’s 46th Treasurer. He served eight years in the Missouri Senate before being elected Treasurer in November.

Schmitt has been focusing on economic development, during his first four months in office. He also oversees Missouri’s $3.6 billion investment portfolio, as its Chief Financial Officer.