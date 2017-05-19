Lindenwood and Drury open up NCAA baseball regionals with wins. Missouri Western plays today

Bellarmine starting pitcher Eddie Mathis kept Drury hitters off balance all game, but the Panthers broke through with a run in the eighth and two more in the ninth to win 3-2 in the opening round of the NCAA-II Midwest Regional tournament in Midland, Michigan on Thursday. The win raises Drury’s record to 37-18 and sends them to a winners’ bracket game on Friday at 4 p.m. (Central) against host Northwood (Mich.)

Rayce Singbush hit two home runs and the Lindenwood offense scored 14 times as the Lions opened up the NCAA Division II Central Regional Tournament with a 14-7 win over Southern Arkansas. Lindenwood, which won its 36th game of the season, advances to the next round where it will face the No. 1 seed, Emporia State. That game will be on Friday at 7:45 p.m.

Lindenwood got their game in before the bad weather showed up in Kansas. Missouri Western wasn’t so lucky. Griffon baseball’s first round NCAA Central Regional tournament game against St. Cloud State was postponed to Friday at 10 a.m. The teams were originally scheduled to play at 7:45 p.m. Thursday.