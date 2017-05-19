Grand slam lifts #Mizzou past Tennessee

The Tigers are in playoff mode. If they want any consideration for postseason play, it has to start with a sweep over Tennessee and then they can worry about stealing a game or two in the SEC Tournament. For now, Mizzou will celebrate their series opening win over the Vols, a 5-0 final on Thursday night in Knoxville.

Junior Matt Berler hit a two-out grand slam in the top of the fifth inning. Berler, the number nine hitter, broke the scoreless tie.

Freshman T.J. Sikkema picked up his team-best eighth win of the season. That is the most wins for a Mizzou true freshman since current Mizzou junior Tanner Houck had eight his freshman year in 2015

Mizzou moves to 33-21 on the year and 12-16 in SEC play and it has now won four in a row. The Tigers’ 33 wins are the most during the regular season for the program since 2008 when the Tigers won 37 before entering postseason play. The 33 wins match the most for Mizzou since winning 35 in 2009.

Mizzou and Tennessee will play game two of the series tomorrow at 5 p.m. (CT).