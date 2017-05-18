The Bill Pollock Show–Yes!!! Norm Stewart to get a statue outside #Mizzou Arena. Smith knows his days numbered with #Chiefs (PODCAST)

Mizzou will build a statue of Norm Stewart…but they want you to pay for it.

Chiefs QB Alex Smith knows his days are numbered in KC.

Jason Vargas has been pitching out of his mind until last night, but over his 3+ years in KC, he’s been stealing the Royals money.

I ripped the Cubs for whining about the strike zone at Busch Stadium this past weekend…I’m not letting Mike Matheny get away with it.

