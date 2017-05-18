STLCards end up losing in 13 innings

A 4-0 lead staked early by the Cardinals did not hold up as the Boston Red Sox rallied to tie and eventually win in 13 innings with a 5-4 final to sweep this mini two-game series.

Boston started their late rally with two outs. Mitch Moreland doubled and Jackie Bradley Jr. was intentionally walked to get to the pitcher’s spot. Pinch hitter Chris Young singled to left-center off Sam Tuivailala (2-1).

Tuivailala on giving up the run in extras.

The Cardinals got off to a great start against Rick Porcello. Dexter Fowler led off with a home run and then the Cardinals sent nine batters to the plate in the second inning and scored three runs.

Boston finally chipped away at Mike Leake who was stellar through the first six innings. Moreland led off the seventh inning with an infield single and took second on a throwing error by shortstop Aledmys Diaz. Bradley then sent a first-pitch sinker to straightway center field landing just below the top of the batter’s eye, 441 feet away. Leake left after seven with a 4-2 lead.

Trevor Rosenthal suffered his first blown lead. He walked Dustin Pedroia with one out. Xander Bogaerts’ second triple of the night scored Pedroia and Andrew Benintendi’s fly ball scored Bogaerts to tie the game in the eighth.