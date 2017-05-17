Hammel continues to disappoint as he gets hammered by the Royals

Things are not working out well for Jason Hammel in his first year the Royals. He dropped to 1-5 and his ERA is now 6.20 after he was knocked around by the New York Yankees on Tuesday night, in a 7-1 loss. Hammel gave up homers to Gary Sanchez and Chris Carter while allowing a total of seven hits and no strikeouts.

That’s the stat that jumps out at me the most. In this day and age of baseball where hitters have an all-or-nothing approach at the plate, the fact Hammel couldn’t register a strike out tells me he’s not fooling or blowing batters away.

Hammel got into trouble in third after a leadoff single to Carter and a walk. Sanchez homered 425 feet, putting the Yankees up 3-0. After getting two outs in the fourth, Hammel gave up single, before Carter made it 5-0.

Meanwhile, the Royals bats did little against C.C. Sabathia, who had allowed five or more runs in three straight starts. This time out, he only allowed five hits and no runs over his 6.2 innings. Sabathia improved to 20-11 all-time against the Royals, with only securing more wins against Detroit (21) in his career.