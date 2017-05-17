2017 Boys high school golf championships (FINAL RESULTS)

Class 1
Team Results
School Score
1 Gallatin High School 330-347 = 677 (92)
2 Greenwood High School 341-336 = 677 (102)
3 Lincoln High School 340-343 = 683
4 Marceline High School 341-360 = 701
5 Westran High School 378-356 = 734
6 Salisbury High School 376-365 = 741
7 Bloomfield High School 349-397 = 746
8 Windsor High School 376-394 = 770
9 Stover High School 412-403 = 815
Individual Results
Name School Rd 1 Rd 2 Total
1 Logan Smith La Plata 76 74 150
2 Gannon Withers New Bloomfield 77 76 153
3 Max Floyd Barat Academy 79 75 154
4 Peyton Bell Bloomfield 74 82 156
4 Jett Robert Simmons Gallatin 75 81 156
Class 2
Team Results
School Score
1 Hermann High School 311-316 = 627 (89)
2 Palmyra High School 306-321 = 627 (91)
3 Bishop LeBlond High School 323-326 = 649
4 Blair Oaks High School 333-331 = 664
5 Maryville High School 343-330 = 673
6 California High School 367-350 = 717
7 Willow Springs High School 371-369 = 740
7 Saxony Lutheran High School 374-366 = 740
Individual Results
Name School Rd 1 Rd 2 Total
1 Jack Parker Father Tolton Regional Catholic 68 72 140
2 Hank Lierz Bishop LeBlond 69 72 141
3 Ross L Henson Hermann 71 73 144
4 Brooks Jungbluth Bishop LeBlond 67 79 146
5 Laithan Sublette Palmyra 72 75 147
Class 3
Team Results
School Score
1 Logan-Rogersville High School 309-305 = 614
2 Priory High School 305-317 = 622 (88)
3 Nevada High School 307-315 = 622 (92)
4 St. Francis Borgia High School 303-329 = 632
5 Pembroke Hill High School 320-326 = 646
6 Helias Catholic High School 322-326 = 648
7 John Burroughs High School 329-338 = 667
8 Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau) High School 338-346 = 684
Individual Results
Name School Rd 1 Rd 2 Total
1 Dylan Garner Cassville 72 74 146
2 Patrick Ferry Nevada 74 73 147
2 Brayden Watts Southern Boone 69 78 147
4 Nicholas Westrich Farmington 74 74 148
5 Jacob Krantz Osage 70 79 149
5 Brandon L Wagner Central (Park Hills) 74 75 149
Class 4
Team Results
School Score
1 Rockhurst High School 305-305 = 610
2 Glendale High School 300-313 = 613
3 Chaminade High School 306-309 = 615
4 Rock Bridge High School 318-306 = 624
5 St. Louis University High School 321-324 = 645
6 Lebanon High School 320-332 = 652
7 Lafayette (Wildwood) High School 332-321 = 653
8 Liberty North High School 320-341 = 661
Individual Results
Name School Rd 1 Rd 2 Total
1 Joseph Patrick Terschluse Chaminade 73 73 146
2 Alexander S Locke Glendale 72 76 148
2 Jacob Douglas Propeck Rockhurst 75 73 148
4 Matt Hoemann Washington 72 77 149
5 Reilly Ahearn Ladue Horton Watkins 74 76 150
5 Hudson Dubinski Rock Bridge 73 77 150
5 Robert Dylan Enright Rockhurst 76 74 150
5 Sam Parrott Liberty 73 77 150
5 Ross Steelman Rock Bridge 76 74 150
5 Nathan Lee Woolard Poplar Bluff 77 73 150