The Bill Pollock–Who’s the next to leave #Mizzou basketball? Smartest baseball fans? #Royals or #STLCards – hear for yourself (PODCAST)

No sooner does it look like Cuonzo Martin runs out of scholarships for next season with the signing of Jeremiah Tilmon, another spot opens when Jakoby Kemp bounces. Who’s next? Who leaves Mizzou? CVL? Nikko? I discuss the latest signing with Matt Michaels of Missourinet affiliate KTGR.

Off day for the Royals and Cardinals so I decided to read the inbox questions to the team’s websites. Royals fans come across looking foolish. Maybe the Cardinals do have the BFIB?

When company logos replace team logos on jerseys, that’s it…I’m out as a sports fans. The trend is starting.