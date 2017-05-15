The Bill Pollock Show–Remembering umpire Steve Palermo, and your Mom/Sports phone calls (PODCAST)

If you’re baseball fan, you’ve called umpires every name in the book and they are the worst people to step foot on a baseball field. When something tragic happens, it hits baseball fans square in the gut. That’s how I reacted when I heard about the death of Steve Palermo.

One of the most well respected umpires of his time, my view of umpires really changed after 1991 when I read the story that Palermo was shot and paralyzed while trying to break up a robbery in Dallas.

On today’s podcast, we’ll hear from Royals Hall of Famer George Brett on Palermo and I’ll share a story I read about the type of man he was on the field.

I told you on Friday’s show how my mom heckled me from the bleachers when I was pitching in an eighth grade little league game. So I will have a couple of callers who share their best Mom/Sports story in honor of Mother’s Day. Hey, any mom who would defend taking her son to the World Series in front of the principal is a winner in my book!

Finally, Cardinals beat the Cubs twice…I’m telling Joe Maddon and his players to STOP WHINING!!!