REPORT: Chiefs rookie QB Mahomes robbed at gunpoint

According to KLTV.com out of Texas, Chiefs rookie quarterback Patrick Mahomes was robbed at gunpoint in Smith County, Texas this past Friday. No one was injured.

Mahomes and three other individuals told police they were robbed by a white male who they believed was armed with a handgun. As the victims were getting out of their vehicle, the suspect pulled into the driveway and gestured he had a handgun. The suspect fled the location in his vehicle.

Police took two suspects in custody. Michael Blake Pinkerton, 34, and Billy Ray Johnson, 58, were both arrested and taken to the Smith County Jail.