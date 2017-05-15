Mizzou basketball signs Jeremiah Tilmon

The Mizzou men’s basketball team signed 6’10 big man Jeremiah Tilmon on Monday. The East St. Louis native, who de-committed from Illinois, averaged 15.3 points, 11.0 rebounds and 4.0 blocks per game his senior year.

Tilmon is rated a four-star prospect. He’s ranked as the 42nd best player in the nation.

“It’s truly exciting to keep a young man like Jeremiah at home with Mizzou Basketball,” head coach Cuonzo Martin said in a statement. “Jeremiah, as a player and person, possesses the type of skill and presence we’d like to become a staple of this program. We feel that he has the ability to become a game-changing presence on both ends of the floor. His parents, April and Jeremiah, Sr., raised a son who we feel can really flourish at the University of Missouri.”

After opening up the process a month ago, several schools expressed interest. Tilmon had offers from Saint Louis, North Carolina, Kansas, Kansas State, Indiana, Michigan State, Texas, UCLA, North Carolina State and Iowa.