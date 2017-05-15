Lindenwood baseball wins first ever MIAA championship, headed to regionals with Missouri Western

Two Missouri based schools in the MIAA Conference earned spots in the NCAA Division II Central Regional for baseball and will travel to top seeded Emporia State for the May 18-22 tournament in Emporia, Kan.

MIAA Tournament Champion Lindenwood, who came back from down 6-1 to win their first MIAA Baseball Tournament title with a 12-8 victory over Central Oklahoma at Warren Turner Field in Joplin, Mo., earned the fourth seed and will face off with Southern Arkansas. Missouri Western earned the sixth seed and will open their regional against St. Cloud State of the Northern Sun.

Lindenwood enters the tournament with a 35-18 overall record. It finished third in the MIAA regular season, before going 4-1 and winning the conference tournament.

Missouri Western will make back-to-back appearances in the NCAA Division II Central Regional. Missouri Western advanced to the semifinals of the MIAA championships after finishing second in the league standings by winning 13 of its final 14 regular season games.