Royals sweep O’s after rallying from down five

The weather warmed up and so did the Royals bats. They completed the sweep over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday, overcoming a 5-0 deficit to win 9-8 to finish the three game series.

The Royals tied the game in fifth when Mike Moustakas hit his ninth homer of the year–a three-run shot–to tie it at 5-5. Jorge Soler homered to lead off the sixth to make it 8-5 Royals.

After Baltimore closed to within one, Drew Butera sent one deep making it a 9-7 game in the bottom of the seventh.

Kelvin Herrera gave up a one-out double but picked up his eighth save.