Mizzou Baseball rallies to beat USC

Mizzou Baseball scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to beat South Carolina 5-3 on Sunday afternoon at Taylor Stadium, taking two-of-three.

The win was Mizzou’s third when trailing after seven innings this season and moves Mizzou to 31-21 and 11-16 in SEC play. The series win for Mizzou was its first since April 6-8 at Georgia.

Mizzou trailed, 3-2, entering the bottom of the eighth inning but rallied for three runs. It all started with a leadoff double from Chris Cornelius who scored to tie the game on a single by DH Trey Harris. The go-ahead run scored on a wild pitch following a walk and a balk as freshman A.J. Lewis scored after pinch running for Harris. Kameron Misner added an RBI single.

Andy Toelken picked up the win, his fourth of the season and first in SEC play. Sophomore Michael Plassmeyer earned his first career save, getting the final two outs of the game after South Carolina got two men on.

Mizzou will play its final home game of 2017 on Tuesday against Eastern Kentucky. At 4 p.m.

Story–MU Athletics