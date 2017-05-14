Missouri State Baseball wins their 21st straight conference game

Missouri State used another strong pitching performance and a four-run, sixth-inning rally to keep its perfect Missouri Valley Conference season intact with a 5-2 victory over Indiana State Sunday afternoon at Hammons Field.

One day after clinching their fifth MVC regular-season title behind a one-hit effort from their pitching staff, the Bears (36-14, 17-0 MVC) rode 6 2/3 shutdown innings from Doug Still (7-1) to its seventh-straight regular-season Valley series sweep and MVC-record 21st consecutive conference win. The junior left-hander struck out a career-best 10 hitters and allowed just one run on six hits to notch his fourth win in conference play.

Missouri State will conclude the regular season with a three-game MVC series at Illinois State, beginning with a 6 p.m. contest Thursday (May 18) at Duffy Bass Field in Normal, Ill.

Story–MSU Athletics