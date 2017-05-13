Missourinet

Houck tosses complete game as Mizzou ties up series with USC

Mizzou’ Tanner Houck pitched his first complete game of the year as he helped Mizzou even its series with South Carolina with a 5-3 win Saturday afternoon at Taylor Stadium.

Houck struck out a season-high 10 batters while scattering just five hits and three runs to earn his first win since March 17 at Alabama. He got five runs of support Saturday; the most Mizzou’s offense has given him in SEC play this year.

Houck is now eighth on Mizzou’s all-time career innings pitched list with 296.1 while his 288 strikeouts are the fourth-most in program history and second among three-year players, trailing only Kyle Gibson (304). The complete game is Houck’s first since May 19 at Kentucky last year.

Mizzou is now 30-21 on the year and 10-16 in SEC play while South Carolina fall to 30-20 and 12-14 in SEC play.

The rubber game of the three-game series is slated for Sunday at 1 p.m. at Taylor Stadium.