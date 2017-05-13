Bears win Missouri Valley regular season baseball title

Logan Geha hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning and three Missouri State pitchers combined to limit Indiana State to one hit and only three baserunners in a 4-1 victory that secured the Bears’ fifth Missouri Valley Conference regular-season crown Saturday afternoon at Hammons Field.

With the win, MSU (35-14, 16-0 MVC) remained unbeaten in Valley play with its conference-record 20th consecutive regular-season league win, surpassing Wichita State’s 19-game win streak in 1981-82 as the longest in MVC history. The Bears, who last dropped a conference game 52 weeks ago on May 14, 2016 at DBU, also matched the Shockers 1998 squad for the best-ever start to a Valley season with their 16th win in as many MVC games this spring.

Story–MSU Athletics