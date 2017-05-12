Missouri State pitcher tosses complete game no-hitter as Bears snap 10-game losing streak

What a way to bust a slump! The Missouri State softball team snapped a 10-game losing streak, beating 6th seeded Drake, 2-1, at the 2017 Missouri Valley Conference Tournament, Thursday afternoon at Marian Kneer Stadium. The Bulldogs jumped on the board first, taking a 1-0 lead over the Bears in the bottom of the second after a Missouri State throwing error allowed Drake’s Tasha Alexander to reach home safely. After that, the day belonged to Bears pitcher Holly Kelley.

She retired 14 hitters in a row after Drake scored and Missouri State went ahead on a two-run double by Mary Stephens.

Kelley threw the first complete-game no-hitter of the MVC Tournament in 27 years, and became the third pitcher in MVC Tournament history to throw a no-no in a complete game.

The Bears continue action in the MVC Tournament Friday at 1:30 p.m. against No. 3 seeded Southern Illinois.