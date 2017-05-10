STLCards rally in late innings to get past Miami (VIDEO)

Dexter Fowler singled home the go-ahead run scoring Magneuris Sierra to break the tie and cap off the Cardinals four-run rally by beating the Miami Marlins for their fifth straight win, 6-5 on Tuesday. Fowler is still being held out of the starting lineup with a lat injury, but came off the bench as a pinch hitter. The Cardinals scored four in the eighth to tie the game.

VIDEO/Fox Sports, MLB.com

Pinch-hitter Matt Adams had an RBI single, Sierra scored again in the eighth on a sac fly from Randal Grichuk and Jedd Gyorko’s two-run single off Brad Ziegler tied the game.

Trevor Rosenthal (1-1) got around a leadoff walk in the eighth and Seung Hwan Oh pitched a perfect ninth for his eighth save in nine chances.

Adam Wainwright failed to finish the sixth inning, just his second time in seven starts that he’s be able to get past the fifth. He allowed four runs and his ERA crept up to 6.37.

In the end, the Cardinals’ winning streak is their longest this season and they remain a half game up on Cincinnati for the NL Central lead. They have won eight in a row on the road.