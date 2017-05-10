Moose delivers game winner for the Royals in the 12th (VIDEO)

Mike Moustakas homered in the 12th inning, and the Royals came back from a four-run deficit to beat the Tampa Bay 7-6 on Tuesday night. Moustakas went deep against Diego Moreno on a 1-2 pitch with one out. Moreno was promoted from Triple-A Durham before the game. The Royals have won two straight, scoring seven runs in both wins.

KC’s call-up Jakob Junis (1-0), recalled from Triple-A Omaha, worked out of a two-on, one-out jam in the 11th for his first big league win. Kelvin Herrera got three outs for his fifth save.

Moose had an RBI groundout in the 7th and Eric Hosmer singled home Jorge Bonifacio in the seventh. In the eighth, Alex Gordon singled home Salvador Perez to tie the game at 6-6. Perez went 3-for-4 including a two-run homer in the sixth off Rays starter Matt Andriese.

Chris Young made a spot start for injured Ian Kennedy and went three innings, allowing four runs. Travis Wood pitched the next three and allowed two runs. The bullpen shutdown Tampa over the final six innings.