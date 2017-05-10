Missouri legislator filibusters controversial minimum wage bill

A two hour filibuster was launched Wednesday night in the state Senate about a bill that would prevent Missouri cities from having a minimum wage that is higher than the state’s minimum wage. Sen. Jamilah Nasheed, D-St. Louis, led last night’s stalling.

“I’m going to go on and on and on so that I can instill in each and every one of you how important it is for you to back up off St. Louis when it comes to minimum wage. Individuals cannot survive on 7.65,” said Nasheed. “The economic engines are the two cities that you all are trying to attack tonight. How dare you. How dare you!”

Last week, St. Louis City’s minimum wage increased to $10 per hour. The rate is set to jump to $11 an hour in January.

In March, the Kansas City Council voted in favor of increasing the local minimum wage to $13 an hour by 2023.

Missouri’s current minimum wage is $7.70 an hour.

“I say if the success of your business is dependent upon paying your employees a slave wage, barely enough to survive off, then it’s not a business we need here in the state of Missouri,” said Nasheed.

Supporters of the bill said inconsistent minimum wage ordinances could hurt businesses. They said it could drive businesses and jobs out of the state.

The Senate did not vote on the measure. The House passed the proposal in March. The legislature’s regular session ends on Friday.