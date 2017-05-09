Show-Me State Games get started in early June. Download information for the summer right here

We are under 30 days until the Show-Me State Games summer schedule kicks off with 3v3 Soccerfest on June 3-4! Registration is open for ALL summer events!

Find details about the following events here

• June 3-4 3v3 Soccerfest

• June 14- 18 Missouri State Senior Games

• June 16-18 Show-Me State Games events including high school volleyball and high school basketball, adult soccer, MoNASP Archery, pickleball, and lacrosse

July 21-23 and 28-30- Show-Me STATE GAMES

Please note the following schedule changes for 2017:

• Swimming will be June 24-25.

• Youth football will be July 28-30.

• Softball – 16U and 18U divisions – will be June 17-18. 10U, 12U and 14U will be July 22-23.