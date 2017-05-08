Warrensburg State Senator praises two major economic development projects in his district (AUDIO)

Dollar Tree’s decision to build a distribution center in western Missouri’s Warrensburg is being praised by a key state lawmaker.

State officials say Dollar Tree plans to invest $110 million to build a 1.2 million square foot distribution center in Johnson County’s Warrensburg.

State Sen. Denny Hoskins (R-Warrensburg) says Dollar Tree is expected to create 375 new jobs within three years.

“This is a great win not only for Johnson County and Warrensburg but all of the surrounding communities, including everyone in the state of Missouri,” Hoskins says.

Senator Hoskins tells Missourinet the new facility will be built in the Brady Commerce Park, which is located on Highway 13 in Warrensburg. Construction is underway.

Hoskins serves on the Senate Economic Development Committee.

“It’s great that they (Dollar Tree) have realized that we have a very talented, hard-working workforce here in the state of Missouri,” says Hoskins. “And I’m glad that they decided to put their distribution center here.”

Dollar Tree is based in Virginia. Its website says it’s a national company “with thousands of stores conveniently located in shopping centers and malls in all 48 contiguous states.”

The company was trading at about $39 a share in 2013. It closed at about $82 a share on Friday.

Hoskins says this is a “win-win situation” for Dollar Tree and hundreds of workers. Dollar Tree says the facility will see about 150 to 200 inbound/outbound trucks daily.

Hoskins represents eight counties in the Missouri Senate, including his home county of Johnson. The other western Missouri counties he represents are Caldwell, Carroll, Howard, Lafayette, Livingston, Ray and Saline.

He is also praising the decision by Tara Industries to build what the company calls the “largest privately funded agricultural, industrial park in the United States” in northwest Missouri.

Hoskins tells Missourinet that Tara has broken ground in the small Carroll County town of Tina, located between Carrollton and Chillicothe.

“Tara Technologies is going into business there. They’re planning on creating 400 to 500 jobs over the next ten years,” Hoskins says. “That’s a huge win for Carroll County as well.”

A groundbreaking ceremony took place in April. The Chillicothe “Constitution-Tribune” reports Tara Industries plans to begin producing bio-diesel, corn syrup and fish bait. The company also plans a rail loop for product transport.

Click here to listen to Missourinet news director Brian Hauswirth’s two-minute interview with State Sen. Denny Hoskins (R-Warrensburg):