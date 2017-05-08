Truman Day is a Missouri state holiday; Harry Truman served as America’s 33rd President

Monday is Harry Truman Day, which is a Missouri and county holiday.

Most state and county offices are closed on Monday, except emergency services like the Missouri State Highway Patrol and county sheriff’s departments.

The Missouri House and Senate are both scheduled to be in session on Monday.

The holiday honors Harry Truman (D), who served as America’s 33rd President from 1945 to 1953.

Truman approved using atomic bombs to end World War II, and also helped launch the Marshall Plan.

His “Truman Doctrine” in 1947 was aimed at stopping communism.

Harry Truman was born on May 8, 1884 in Lamar, Missouri.

He was an Army captain in World War I and served in Europe.

Truman was elected to the U.S. Senate in 1934. He warned about corporate greed and the power of special interests. Truman was re-elected to the Senate in 1940.

President Franklin Roosevelt (D) chose Truman as his running mate in 1944. Roosevelt was re-elected to his fourth term that year. Roosevelt died in 1945, and Truman became President.

Truman won the 1948 presidential election, beating Republican Thomas Dewey.

Truman died in December 1972, at the age of 88.

The Harry Truman Presidential Library is in Independence.