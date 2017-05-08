Tommy Pham caps off first weekend with game winning homer in 14th

Tommy Pham had one incredible weekend in Atlanta. In his first three games back in the majors, Pham went 6-for-12 with three homers and five RBIs against the Braves and hit the game deciding two-run homer off Atlanta reliever Josh Collmenter to give the Cardinals a 6-4, 14-inning win on Sunday afternoon at SunTrust Park to complete the three-game sweep.

Pham put together a career-high four hits, including two homers, who made his season debut on Friday.

This game came down to the bullpen for both teams. The Braves were solid and the Cardinals bent, but didn’t break. Atlanta’s bullpen allowed just one hit over seven scoreless innings before Pham’s game-winner. Meanwhile, the Braves stranded seven runners during the extra innings and lost on a replay review by inches in the 11th as Ender Inciarte was called out on his two-out, bases-loaded grounder to first after Seung Hwan Oh just beat Inciarte’s foot to the bag after fielding a high throw from Matt Carpenter.

However, the weekend belonged to Pham.

“I was joking around saying, ‘We don’t get paid for overtime, so let’s go.’ I was pumped to come through. It’s not like you can keep sending guys out to pitch in extras. Our bullpen is doing the job for us. They’re holding the game. We have to pick them up.”