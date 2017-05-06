Blues hold off Predators, send series back to Nashville for Game 6

Dmitrij Jaskin scored in his first game of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs, helping the St. Louis Blues earn a chance to play at least one more.

The Blues extended the Western Conference Second Round with a 2-1 win against the Nashville Predators in Game 5 at Scottrade Center on Friday.

St. Louis trails the best-of-7 series 3-2 with Game 6 at Nashville on Sunday. The loss kept the Predators from advancing to a conference final for the first time.

Jaskin was in the lineup in place of forward Alexander Steen, who participated in warmups but was scratched. He gave the Blues a 1-0 lead at 5:43 of the second period, getting to the rebound of an Alex Pietrangelo shot from the point below the left faceoff circle and beating Pekka Rinne.

It was Jaskin’s first goal since Dec. 3, which was his only regular-season goal in 51 games.

Jaden Schwartz gave the Blues a 2-1 lead 25 seconds into the third period on another rebound. Colton Parayko shot from the point, and Schwartz scored his fourth goal.

James Neal scored for the Predators at 13:50 of the second period on a 5-on-3 power play to tie the game 1-1. P.K. Subban passed to Neal below the right faceoff circle, and he beat Allen on a wrist shot for his third goal.

Jake Allen made 21 saves for St. Louis, which is 3-2 at home this postseason.