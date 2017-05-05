Drunk driver hits semi, runs car into flooded embankment in eastern Missouri

By Jessica Machetta

An eastern Missouri man has been arrested on suspicion of drunk driving after his car hit a semi, spun off the road an into a flooded embankment on Thursday. Corporal Justin Wheetley says law enforcement officers saw the accident unfold. A Highway Patrol trooper ran into the flood waters to see if anyone else was in the car. There was nobody else.

“Intoxication is never a good mixture, especially in this weather,” said Wheetley.

Wheetley says the driver, 46-year-old Doug Robinson of St. Louis, climbed up the embankment after his car was submerged in waist-high floodwaters.

“It is very frustrating when it turns out people are intoxicated. But that’s what we’re trained to do. Regardless of the circumstances and being intoxicated or indifferences, whatever it may be, we are trained to protect the citizens of Missouri and that’s what we’re going to do,” said Wheetley.

Robinson was treated for minor injuries. The semi driver was not injured. He was driving on a revoked license.