KC’s Karns was so good, he struck out four guys in one inning!

The Chicago White Sox could not lay off Nathan Karns’ 85 mph curveball. The Royals starter pitched six scoreless innings and struck out seven, including four in one inning in a 6-1 final at Kauffman Stadium. Karns struck out Yolmer Sanchez with a wild pitch in the sixth inning. Karns struck out the first two batters before the wild pitch, then got the final out on a strikeout, becoming the first Royals pitcher to strike out four in an inning since Kevin Appier in 1996.

Mike Moustakas ended the Royals’ scoreless streak at 15 innings with his double in the sixth after a single to Whit Merrifield. Lorenzo Cain followed Moose with a triple and Eric Hosmer’s sac fly made it 3-0. He flew out to the track, coming up short of the Royals going single, double, triple, homer.

Alcides Escbor doubled in a run, Merrifield had a sac fly in the seventh and Alex Gordon, an RBI double in the eighth. Chicago’s Jose Abreu homered off Matt Strahm to end the shutout bid in the ninth.