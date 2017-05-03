Stray bullet strikes woman inside Busch Stadium

According to St. Louis Metro Police, a 34-year old woman was grazed by a bullet inside Busch Stadium during Tuesday night’s Cardinals-Brewers game.

The woman felt a pain in her arm and went to the stadium’s first aid area. A bullet slug was recovered near the victim’s seat. Police said it was unclear where the shot came from, but they believe it came from outside the stadium.

The St. Louis Cardinals issued the following statement this morning regarding the incident.

We are aware of an incident last night in which a fan reported being struck by a stray bullet that presumably originated from outside of the stadium. The fan was treated for an abrasion and a bruise on her arm at First Aid and released. She was interviewed by police who are investigating the matter. There is nothing more important than the safety of our fans, and the Cardinals are grateful that no one was seriously injured. We will be sharing more information with the media as further details emerge.