High school coach of Porter brothers shot in Southern California

The guy who coached Michael Jr and Jontay Porter to a Washington State high school basketball championship was shot over the weekend in the LA area. Nathan Hale High School boys basketball coach Brandon Roy was an innocent bystander in what appears to be a gang related shooting. Roy was treated for injuries and returned to Washington.

Roy played six year in the NBA, mostly with the Portland Trailblazers.

Tuesday night the Trailblazers released the following statement:

“Like many others, we’re just learning of the injury suffered by former Trail Blazers player Brandon Roy in a shooting over the weekend in California. According to those reports, Brandon was wounded as a bystander, but is expected to recover. Our thoughts and prayers are with Brandon and his family during this time.”

In his first season as Hale’s basketball coach, with the help of the Porter brothers, they went undefeated and won a state championship.